As Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder 1607 Capital Partners Boosted Position; Shareholder Park Avenue Securities Has Upped Visa Com Cl A (V) Position

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 2,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 24,266 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 22,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 7.65 million shares traded or 13.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 121,802 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 784,055 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, up from 662,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 23,127 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.01, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NXQ shares while 5 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.50 million shares or 7.48% more from 2.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1607 Capital Ptnrs reported 784,055 shares. Susquehanna Int Llp stated it has 14,211 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 13,543 shares. Capital Investment Advisors reported 17,455 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 2,046 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 179,032 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). The New York-based Karpus Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Family Mgmt Corporation holds 0.09% or 14,404 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Llc accumulated 0.96% or 263,472 shares. Dakota Wealth Management stated it has 0.15% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 114,309 shares. Pnc Fin Services Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ).

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Emerging Mkts High Divi (IHD) by 123,026 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 586,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Invt Grade Def (IGI).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 291,362 shares to 315,671 shares, valued at $35.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 26,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 6,000 shares. Amer Rech And Company holds 0.01% or 210 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp reported 200 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.68% or 5.07 million shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 120,825 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.20 million shares. Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Llc owns 635,053 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur owns 48,518 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 219,668 were accumulated by Community Trust & Inv Company. Moreover, Pinnacle Prtn has 0.95% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stockbridge Prns Lc holds 6.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.06M shares. Btim reported 1.57% stake. Cap Limited Ca holds 47,430 shares. Indiana Inv Mgmt has invested 0.64% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).