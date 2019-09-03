As Nuveen Ca Sel Tax Free Income (NXC) Shares Were Volatile, Shareholder First Foundation Advisors Raised Position; Oarsman Capital Has Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $452,790 as Share Price Declined

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Nuveen Ca Sel Tax Free Income (NXC) by 168.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 23,214 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 37,024 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, up from 13,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Nuveen Ca Sel Tax Free Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11 million market cap company. It closed at $15.44 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 102.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 145,244 shares to 446,997 shares, valued at $22.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Real Asset Income And G (JRI) by 175,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,774 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 49,442 shares to 175,524 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 11,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,576 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV).