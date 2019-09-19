As Nuvasive (NUVA) Share Value Rose, Motley Fool Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $1.76 Million; Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 27.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 30,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 81,549 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, down from 111,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $65.59. About 110,748 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE REITERATED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years); 07/05/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® xlx interbody system | K173892 | 05/04/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.44 TO $2.47, EST. $2.46; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M; 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After Impaction; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Rev $260.5M; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Rev $1.1B-$1.11B; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 24,283 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, down from 32,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 852,308 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Jane Street Group Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Noesis Cap Mangement reported 100,875 shares. Calamos Wealth Lc invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Covington Capital Management stated it has 5,657 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Company owns 600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 152,705 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings has invested 0.1% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Independent Invsts Inc owns 0.94% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 29,700 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.23% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 11,920 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 85 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc accumulated 0.45% or 19,592 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.35% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 86,816 shares. Pioneer Tru Savings Bank N A Or has invested 0.1% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Citadel Limited Liability Com holds 949,202 shares.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baxter to acquire Cheetah Medical for up to $230M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter to Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.89M for 26.18 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $408.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 12,943 shares to 62,654 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 14,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

More notable recent NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$55.78, Is It Time To Put NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is NuVasive (NUVA) Down 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alphatec Announces Favorable Judgment in NuVasive v. Miles Lawsuit – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Integra Buys Rebound Therapeutics to Boost Neurosurgery Line – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina Banks on New Product Suite Despite Margin Woes – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 10,258 shares to 30,707 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NUVA shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 50.07 million shares or 22.70% less from 64.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Hldg invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,300 shares. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,219 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) or 13,300 shares. Victory Mgmt invested in 951,421 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Numerixs Tech Incorporated owns 1,989 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 2,900 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech accumulated 15,575 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,267 shares stake. Moreover, Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 6,673 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 14,705 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust owns 839,985 shares.