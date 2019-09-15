As Nuvasive (NUVA) Market Value Rose, Rice Hall James & Associates Lifted Stake; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Holding In Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Was Has Upped

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 24,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 245,519 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.37M, up from 221,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 190,744 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 2.3% Position in NuVasive; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Adj EPS $2.44-Adj EPS $2.47; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 45C; 02/05/2018 – NuVasive $NUVA will continue to fall in future periods. Competition has caught up with them and their procedures/products have lost their competitive edge. Accounting issues we pointed out were a harbinger; 02/04/2018 – NuVasive Portfolio Now Includes ALIF Retractor Platform For Lateral And Supine Approaches; 24/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors AANS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations On Latest Innovations; 07/05/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® xlx interbody system | K173892 | 05/04/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Rev $260.5M; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 5,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 23,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, up from 18,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 191,916 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $33.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 27,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733,295 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold NUVA shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 50.07 million shares or 22.70% less from 64.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 56,426 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.02% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 7,313 shares. 638,254 were accumulated by Stephens Invest Gru Lc. Champlain Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.75% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 1.52 million shares. Carlson LP holds 165,200 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). 10,199 were reported by Advsr Asset. Alliancebernstein LP reported 140,140 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). West Oak Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 65 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation has invested 0% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 200 shares.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 13,527 shares to 399,587 shares, valued at $36.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 15,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,454 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank The stated it has 417,858 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Diversified invested in 0.02% or 3,498 shares. Brick & Kyle Assoc invested 3.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York holds 1.58% or 63,043 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability reported 17,486 shares. Rock Point Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,943 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 485,353 are held by Natixis Advisors L P. Cullinan Assoc Inc stated it has 151,025 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Limited Company has 0.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,490 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 598,656 shares. Page Arthur B reported 22,083 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hugh Johnson Ltd stated it has 2.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 67,786 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp owns 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.72M shares.