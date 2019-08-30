As Nustar Energy LP (NS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lifted Holding; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Valuation Rose, Brookstone Capital Management Trimmed Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 11.74M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315.69 million, up from 10.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 39,350 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Net $126.1M; 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 735 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 1,526 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 2,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $528.24. About 70,133 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A 9% Yield On Sale, With Rising Rate Protection And Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” on October 06, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Utility Index – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NuStar Energy Bonds Are Oversold – Now Yielding >10% – NuStar Energy LP (NYSE:NS) – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NuStar Energy L.P. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on August 8, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NuStar to Participate in the 2019 Citi One-on-One Midstream/Energy Infrastructure Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 139,759 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Hightower Ltd Llc owns 17,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bankshares Trust Co reported 787 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc accumulated 453 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0.01% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Novare Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.28% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Moreover, Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd Co has 3.09% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) or 657,938 shares. Moors And Cabot stated it has 58,970 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 41,760 shares. Telemus Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Orrstown holds 173 shares. 255 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Moreover, Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited has 0.16% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 167,942 shares.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 5.02 million shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $34.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14,811 shares to 38,626 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $598.32M for 20.29 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.