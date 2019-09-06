As Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) Stock Price Rose, Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $18.09 Million; Forbes J M & Co Llp Holds Holding in Disney Walt Co New (DIS)

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 112,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 109,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 695,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.52M, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 290,870 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17 million and $466.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,227 shares to 83,312 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,251 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Associates Limited Liability has 0.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,861 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 1.20 million shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 19.07M shares. Calamos Wealth Management Lc reported 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Management, a Arizona-based fund reported 2,487 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc invested in 231,999 shares or 4.77% of the stock. Thematic Ptnrs Lc holds 2.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 520,528 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt holds 2.49% or 113,534 shares in its portfolio. Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 509,156 shares. The California-based Wetherby Asset Incorporated has invested 0.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 23,344 were reported by Bollard Gp Lc. Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,166 shares. 3,649 are held by Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested 1.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pggm Investments holds 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.83M shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners L.P. by 28,111 shares to 6.16 million shares, valued at $89.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 992,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37.89M shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NuStar Energy (NS) Presents At MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NuStar lawsuit draws another Swiss company into bad fuel saga – San Antonio Business Journal” published on April 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Local midstream company delivers first Permian barrels to Corpus – San Antonio Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NuStar Energy +3% on St. Eustatius terminal divestiture and mixed Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NuStar Energy Bonds Are Oversold – Now Yielding >10% – NuStar Energy LP (NYSE:NS) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 37,644 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd holds 1.60M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.04% or 4.45 million shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance reported 0.03% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 7,159 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc reported 0.01% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). 1,937 are owned by Pnc Serv Group Inc Inc. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.09% or 302,885 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn reported 0% stake. Cwm Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). 100 were accumulated by Motco. Harvest Fund Advisors reported 11.74M shares.