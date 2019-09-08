As Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Increased Position; Eventide Asset Management Upped Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 66.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.53 million, up from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $374.96. About 352,650 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 695,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.52M, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 290,870 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT; 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE; 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea holds 0.23% or 150,345 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 1,005 shares. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.04% or 3,040 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 134,679 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na reported 2,337 shares. Cap Invest Services Of America, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 53,958 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 4.36 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cornerstone holds 517 shares. Utah Retirement owns 19,145 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 145,011 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.05% or 10,700 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 610 shares. Eventide Asset Management Limited Company owns 177,000 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc by 290,796 shares to 515,000 shares, valued at $24.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,000 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mngmt reported 7.64M shares. Kistler invested 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 33,838 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 1,466 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Com has 0% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 31,274 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 12,412 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 217,870 shares. Motco has 100 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 302,069 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Lp reported 195,524 shares. Boys Arnold has invested 0.1% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Cincinnati Insurance accumulated 44,870 shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 992,568 shares to 37.89M shares, valued at $928.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partners L.P. by 28,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.16M shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).

