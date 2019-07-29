As Nucor (NUE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Has Lowered Position; M&T Bank Raised Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holding by $1.20 Million; Market Value Rose

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 8,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,466 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 74,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 1.92M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 157620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 31,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,544 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 20 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 1.22M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ANA DOMINGUEZ AS PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL FRESH; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SEES FY 2018 NET SALES +10% TO +11%; 07/05/2018 – Campbell Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE INC – MORE THAN 99.33% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF DEAL PROPOSAL; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO. REPORTS CEO TRANSITION PLAN; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY AMERICAS SIMPLE MEALS AND BEVERAGES SALES INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $1.010 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup said on Friday CEO Denise Morrison is retiring, effective immediately; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 13,504 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 55,559 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kamunting Street Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 10,000 shares. Scotia Capital reported 41,293 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Inc Limited Com reported 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 48,457 shares. City Company owns 25,282 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Andra Ap invested in 0.1% or 92,600 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested in 0% or 150 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.05% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. The New Hampshire-based Charter Tru Com has invested 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). M&T Commercial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 31,544 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 410,044 shares.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 25,519 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $181.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 19,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,069 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone invested 0.21% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Capital Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 6,780 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Mount Lucas Management LP owns 151,061 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Cls Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 273 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest stated it has 376 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 11,104 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 4,319 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.08% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 281,831 shares. 17,377 were reported by Security State Bank Of So Dak. Neuberger Berman Lc invested in 0.01% or 99,793 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 65,466 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $321.34M for 13.25 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,868 shares to 9,089 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 25,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity.