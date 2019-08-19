As Nucor (NUE) Stock Price Declined, Legal & General Group Plc Boosted by $21.45 Million Its Stake; Yakira Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by $5.85 Million

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 369,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.71M, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 255,106 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 11,490 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connectio; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Rev $434.2M; 14/05/2018 – Magnetar Reports 4.97% Stake in Stewart Information Services; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board, source says [17:38 BST26 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal Expected to Close By First or Second Quarter of 2019

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Lc accumulated 19,841 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 33,043 shares. Fmr Limited Co has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 450 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Mig Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 805,237 shares for 4.66% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 9,194 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 559,926 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com owns 210,718 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 7,348 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 76,410 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 28,000 shares to 120,343 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG) by 151,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,020 shares, and cut its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 8,160 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware reported 0.19% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 544,812 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 0.19% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 326,994 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division accumulated 344 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al accumulated 77,866 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability accumulated 12,132 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Washington Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 1,206 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund stated it has 90,500 shares. James Investment Research accumulated 105,602 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Spc Finance Inc reported 0.32% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 281,831 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

