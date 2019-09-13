As Nucor (NUE) Stock Declined, Kbc Group Nv Cut Stake by $5.33 Million; Roundview Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Market Value Declined

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 11,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 38,170 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, down from 49,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $72.48. About 2.88M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 96,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 303,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.70M, down from 400,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 755,520 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE)

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $444.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 88,885 shares to 96,492 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.91 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sabal reported 423,616 shares. Moreover, Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 18,240 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Company holds 157,493 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc owns 2,495 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 1.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5.65 million shares. Private Ocean Limited Co reported 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lincluden Mngmt Ltd invested in 32,037 shares. Stone Run Capital Lc owns 0.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,579 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.21% or 184,269 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 0.05% or 86,715 shares. Csat Advisory Lp stated it has 12,911 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 45,929 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancorporation accumulated 113,291 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Covington Investment Advisors holds 32,383 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $312.26 million for 13.20 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bragg Fincl Advsr holds 8,743 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Asset Management One reported 179,454 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 41,269 were reported by Westpac Corporation. Griffin Asset Management has 56,882 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 129,527 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 8,037 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 44,253 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has invested 0.84% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 43,468 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo owns 425,490 shares. Grassi Investment Management reported 79,000 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).