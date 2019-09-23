As Nucor (NUE) Shares Declined, Bowling Portfolio Management Increased by $2.76 Million Its Position; General Electric Co (GE) Stake Has Increased by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 154.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 50,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 82,644 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, up from 32,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.62. About 3.94 million shares traded or 92.54% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 208,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.06M, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 58.26 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 02/04/2018 – Musk Joke Falls Flat; GE Healthcare Slims Down: Industrials Wrap; 12/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO SEES CHINA BACKING FOR GE-POWERED A320NEO THIS MONTH; 21/05/2018 – GE: DEAL EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ HOLDERS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019; 04/04/2018 – GE’s AGP Solution Installed on 435 Units in 39 Countries; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings beat, but revenue falls short

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. The insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 4,006 shares to 47,995 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,143 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleum Dev Corp (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Salley And Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 17,564 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 7.69 million shares. Moreover, Troy Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 560 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability invested in 108,482 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs reported 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 45,719 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Com holds 54,673 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Frontier Invest Mngmt Co invested in 76,247 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 18,694 shares. Moreover, Profund Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Regal Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 70,515 shares. 117,920 are owned by Carroll Fincl Assocs. 93,732 were accumulated by Zwj Invest Counsel. Sns Gp Limited Co holds 26,983 shares. Moreover, River Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Hldgs reported 1,060 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Alps Advsr Inc owns 6,482 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Company invested 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America holds 881 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset One Company Ltd owns 179,454 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. James Investment Research reported 19,450 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Axa invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company holds 0.01% or 495 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Bancorp Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 475,111 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Covington Capital invested in 0% or 134 shares.