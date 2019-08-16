As Nucor (NUE) Share Value Declined, Grassi Investment Management Has Raised Its Position by $606,100; Altavista Wealth Management Lifted Its Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Position

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 86,550 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 76,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 683,853 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 62,427 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 49,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $100.54. About 720,442 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 37,507 shares to 10,590 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,550 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

