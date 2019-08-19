As Nucor (NUE) Share Value Declined, Adage Capital Partners Gp Trimmed by $353,800 Its Position; Salem Investment Counselors Trimmed Stake in Illumina (ILMN) by $614,725

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 5,799 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 7,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $288.97. About 243,916 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The hedge fund held 385,762 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51 million, down from 391,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.23. About 550,490 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,800 shares to 327,700 shares, valued at $85.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $321.36 million for 11.85 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 4,980 shares to 80,161 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 17,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).