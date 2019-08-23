As Nucor (NUE) Share Price Declined, Park National Lifted Stake by $1.19 Million; Gagnon Advisors Lowered Caredx (CDNA) Stake by $4.07 Million; Shares Rose

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $970.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 347,628 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13

Park National Corp increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 20,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 67,745 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 47,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 1.20 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Mngmt Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 725,781 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com invested in 49,801 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 12,575 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 196,005 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Armstrong Henry H Associate holds 16,036 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 421 shares. Millrace Asset Gp Inc has invested 1% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Ameritas Invest has 2,924 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 26,531 shares. 1,000 are held by Plante Moran Finance Advsr Limited Liability. Spark Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0.2% or 137,400 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc has invested 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Insight 2811 holds 0.23% or 5,175 shares. North Star Management, Illinois-based fund reported 1,606 shares. Leavell Mgmt accumulated 9,076 shares. Linscomb And Williams owns 13,468 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Gideon Cap Advsrs reported 6,608 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 110,817 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership. Da Davidson holds 0.07% or 66,349 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 87 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk reported 247,196 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Voloridge Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 127,688 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.03% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 36,200 shares to 418,617 shares, valued at $19.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) by 134,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,759 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shares C (NYSE:ACN).