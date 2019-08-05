As Nucor (NUE) Share Price Declined, Bluemountain Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.85 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Has Lifted by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Zadara Expands Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service Coverage in Paris, Teaming With Amazon Web Services and Equinix; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 22/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 89.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 49,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The hedge fund held 5,577 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 54,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 1.81M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,260 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 14,081 shares to 34,227 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 83,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $321.35 million for 12.40 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.