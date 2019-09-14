As Nucor (NUE) Market Value Declined, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Raised Stake; Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Valuation Rose While Huber Capital Management Cut Position by $1.81 Million

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 128,242 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, down from 149,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 496,657 shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 29/03/2018 – Science Applications International Delivers Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 02/04/2018 – SAIC Motor is a top Chinese automaker that established a Silicon Valley innovation center in 2015; 22/04/2018 – DJ Science Applications International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIC); 26/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor plans factory in Egypt: Xinhua; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Arcor S.A.I.C. Notes at ‘BB-/RR3’; Outlook Positive; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB’ Ratings On SAIC; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: Misstatement Not Material to Historical Financial Statements; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Rev $1.13B; 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73M Task Order by SPAWAR; 23/04/2018 – SAIC GETS $73M TASK ORDER BY SPAWAR

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 47,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 374,504 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.64 million, up from 326,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 1.90M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ami Asset accumulated 149,128 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Principal Financial Gp holds 229,703 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 90,942 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Llc. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 4,635 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Voya Investment Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 22,391 shares. Mcclain Value Ltd Liability holds 7.92% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) or 71,626 shares. General Atlantic Limited Liability Com owns 20.35% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 4.03 million shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 5,994 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 3,077 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Jefferies Grp Limited Company holds 0% or 7,000 shares. 493,744 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. James Rech holds 0.01% or 2,271 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invests Lc reported 17,867 shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $841.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,100 shares to 25,300 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3,843 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Personal Ser holds 1.27% or 80,522 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Kentucky Retirement System reported 14,194 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc holds 0.01% or 5,063 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 13,601 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 1,648 shares. Prudential holds 595,316 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Motco reported 246 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Nomura owns 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 18,890 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.05% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 112,977 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).