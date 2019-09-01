As Nucor Corp. (NUE) Stock Value Declined, Hgk Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $314,998; Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Holder Pacad Investment LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $327,214

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 89.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 3,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 411 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 3,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.31. About 1.11 million shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp. (NUE) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 5,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 104,178 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 109,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 2.38 million shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $311.40M for 11.55 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.

