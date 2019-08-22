As Nucor Com (NUE) Valuation Declined, Ipg Investment Advisors Decreased by $281.83 Million Its Holding; Towercrest Capital Management Increases Holding in American Intl Group Com New (AIG)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 110,612 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp Com (NUE) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 158,974 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28B, down from 163,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 74,218 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nucor (NUE) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $321.34M for 11.60 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

