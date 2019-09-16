As Nucor Com (NUE) Market Value Declined, Pggm Investments Lifted by $2.92 Million Its Holding; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stock Value Rose While Hite Hedge Asset Management Increased Stake

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 131.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 407,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 717,550 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.41M, up from 310,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $58.49. About 400,659 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Nucor Corp Com (NUE) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 53,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.22M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Nucor Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 1.08M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 92 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Jpmorgan Chase Communications owns 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 1.67 million shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0% or 15,008 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 423 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd invested in 29,707 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,039 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2,000 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Inc owns 107,684 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 9,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Lc invested in 4,990 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cibc Asset accumulated 4,306 shares. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 40,212 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp holds 31,602 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. Bairrington Phillip David bought 613 shares worth $31,944.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 658,105 shares to 183,312 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 43,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,000 shares to 49,364 shares, valued at $18.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:DLR) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart Com (NYSE:CUBE).

