As Nuance Communications Ord (NUAN) Stock Value Declined, Canal Insurance Company Boosted by $1.91 Million Its Position; Mercury Sys (MRCY) Valuation Rose While Granite Investment Partners Trimmed Its Position

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Nuance Communications Ord (NUAN) by 119.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 119,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 219,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Nuance Communications Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 1.79M shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 69,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 236,211 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14M, down from 305,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.85. About 346,456 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 25/04/2018 – @micahhyo We had the call last week on $MRCY on our website with a detailed report outlining the pressures facing the company; 29/03/2018 – Mercury Systems’ Innovation Revolutionizes Microelectronics Packaging Technology for Defense Applications; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRCY); 06/03/2018 Mercury Systems Selected as RF Microelectronics Supplier for Advanced Airborne Radar Application; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Mercury Systems had one its worst quarters in recent history. Q3 Sales $116.3m v $126m est, EPS $0.30c v $0.35c est. Guides FY18 EPS of $1.35-$1.38 below street est of $1.39; 27/04/2018 – Time to exercise our right to report accounting concerns to Mercury Systems $MRCY, thankfully they just put this program in place for interested parties; 08/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Space-Qualified Commercial Solid-State Drive; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.39, REV VIEW $484.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,529 are owned by Continental Advsrs Ltd Liability. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 23,881 shares. 5.59 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 78,800 are owned by Atlanta Cap L L C. Canal Insurance reported 219,600 shares. Wesbanco Bank has 37,202 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 165,029 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 37,850 are held by First Mercantile. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 975,400 were accumulated by Staley Advisers. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.41% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Management Svcs holds 0.31% or 4,648 shares. Da Davidson & Comm owns 4,077 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc reported 9,900 shares. Strs Ohio reported 3,300 shares. Blair William And Il owns 0.06% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 162,581 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Company has 3,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Gru reported 40,019 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd has 7,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.03% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 32,903 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 582,807 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Whittier stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 37,512 shares to 292,826 shares, valued at $20.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).