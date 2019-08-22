As Nuance Communications Ord (NUAN) Stock Price Declined, Canal Insurance Company Has Raised Stake; Phocas Financial Continues to Hold Position in Chemical Financial (CHFC)

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Nuance Communications Ord (NUAN) by 119.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 119,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 219,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Nuance Communications Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 1.40 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 29,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 166,211 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, up from 136,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 162.43% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC)

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : FIS, CHFC, TTEK, FOLD, FE, VGR, BSMX, AVP, QQQ, ZNGA, MSFT, FIT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of March 2020 Options Trading For Chemical Financial (CHFC) – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. 10,018 shares valued at $392,205 were bought by KLAESER DENNIS L on Thursday, June 13. Provost David T had bought 10,100 shares worth $395,789 on Thursday, June 13. $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) was bought by SHAFER THOMAS C on Thursday, June 13.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 37,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,353 shares, and cut its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 59,500 shares. Mutual Of America Management Llc reported 63,013 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2,555 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0.05% or 26,811 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Dean Associates Lc owns 162,920 shares. Qs Lc has 82,890 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 771,335 shares stake. Eagle Boston invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Prudential stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Co owns 11,725 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 158,381 shares. 58,621 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has 28,609 shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NYSE:NEM) by 30,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.