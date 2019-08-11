As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Valuation Declined, Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Lowered by $1.38 Million Its Position; Nomura Holdings Maintains Stake in Freeport (FCX)

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 473.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 558,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 676,209 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, up from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 19.49 million shares traded or 0.92% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BLN AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS TALKS WITH INDONESIAN GOV’T `AMICABLE’; 05/03/2018 Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 06/03/2018 – FCX DIRECTOR LANGHAM LEAVES PER CONTRACT AFTER ICAHN CUTS STAKE; 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.50 FROM $14; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Rev $4.87B; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 2.46 million shares traded or 42.04% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN)

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan – Proven Assets For An Increasingly Technological World – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan: Bad Results By Our Top Pick, Time To Change Course? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan On Coming Higher Copper Prices – Benzinga” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Copper-focused names slide amid retreating price, higher dollar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Copper Hangs In There – FCX And SCCO Are Barometers Of A Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 52,082 shares to 13,538 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sotheby’s (Put) (NYSE:BID) by 18,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,600 shares, and cut its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 0.05% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 7,380 shares. Hodges Cap Inc has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Concorde Asset Ltd Com owns 21,424 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 456,903 were accumulated by James Inv Rech. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 36,858 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 71,887 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Reilly Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 240 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Inc reported 0.03% stake. Whittier, California-based fund reported 2,163 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 182,307 shares. Of Vermont reported 1,422 shares. State Street has invested 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. Shares for $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7. 7,425 shares were sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR, worth $85,955 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.04% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Interstate Natl Bank owns 384 shares. Jane Street Group Lc reported 10,143 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 534,500 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 108,286 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 17.30 million shares. Tiaa Cref Management Llc holds 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 441,166 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.19% or 769,012 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 145,046 shares. Bp Public Limited Company reported 36,000 shares. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership holds 23,395 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has 15.35 million shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Glenview Ltd Llc reported 5.28 million shares stake. 130,420 were reported by Susquehanna Gp Llp.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc by 57,978 shares to 944,932 shares, valued at $30.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 15,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Nuance Keeps Moving Forward – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance Signs Strategic Partnership with World-Renowned Mila: Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.