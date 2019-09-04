As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Valuation Declined, Globeflex Capital LP Has Lifted Stake; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Gibraltar Capital Management Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 42,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 78,894 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 121,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 8.67M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 14/04/2018 – Thrift Overtakes Morgan to Lead at FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire; 09/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM CORP DESP.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Follow Goldman in Brazil Fintech Bet; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Investment Bank Pipeline Is Healthy: TOPLive; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS NO ACQUISITIONS FORESEEN IN ASSET MANAGEMENT IN THE SHORT TERM – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Shelley Leibowitz, Former Morgan Stanley and World Bank CIO, Joins Endgame Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: MS EARNINGS ARE `GREAT QUALITY’ WITH LITTLE RISK

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 66.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 43,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 108,286 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 64,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 1.26M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract –

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6,048 shares to 41,472 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 2,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,456 shares, and cut its stake in Renewable Energy Group Ord (NASDAQ:REGI).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nuance Unveils Name and Brand Identity for its Automotive Spin-Off: Cerence Inc. – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuance Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-Off of Cerence Inc. – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 700,132 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Lc holds 21,769 shares. Fincl Counselors accumulated 12,020 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd owns 17,475 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Amg Funds Limited invested 0.71% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Northern Trust reported 1.36 million shares. Hsbc Pcl invested in 165,029 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 3,716 shares. Prudential Financial reported 1.30M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.05% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Renaissance Techs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Vanguard Grp holds 26.12M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 328,188 shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has invested 0.16% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.96B for 8.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.