As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Increased Its Holding; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Position in Tri Continental (TY) by $484,328

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 8,604 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 1.11 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract –

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc reported 282,822 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd Company has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 328 shares. First Advsrs LP has 87,464 shares. Pnc Financial Grp invested in 10,919 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 8,845 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc invested in 0.01% or 9,093 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability reported 78 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 86,359 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 22,735 shares. M&R Management Inc has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Republic Inc has 8,283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Financial stated it has 4,654 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 240,417 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 7,946 shares.

