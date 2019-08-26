As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Value Declined, Mackay Shields Has Raised Holding by $22.05 Million; As Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) Shares Declined, Holder Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Raised Position

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 3640.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 22.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 22.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.41M, up from 605,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 465,796 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 428,373 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS REPORTS COST REDUCTION PLAN TO FUND LONG-; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Implements Cost-Reduction Plan; 09/03/2018 Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 95% to 15 Days; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adjusted EBITDA $147.5M; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – IS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PRIMARILY AT ITS CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN DENTON, TEXAS; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Names Aaron E. Alt CFO; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings: Cutting Staff, Primarily at Its Corporate Headquarters in Denton, Texas; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND…; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 10,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,300 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sally Beauty Commences Tender Offers for Senior Notes – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hayley Williams’ Brand, Good Dye Young, To Launch Nationwide At Sally Beauty – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Election of Diana Ferguson to the Board of Directors – Business Wire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 685,560 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Finance Ser Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 21,479 shares. First Mercantile Co invested in 0.15% or 37,850 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 269,100 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 12,801 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.13% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Bluecrest Capital Management Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 25,800 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Lc invested in 3.19M shares or 0.51% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 44,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 11,046 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Fdx Advisors invested in 0.01% or 10,614 shares. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 25,899 shares. 308,625 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability reported 95,584 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings.