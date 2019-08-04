As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Value Declined, Kirr Marbach & Company Increased Holding; As Equity Residential (EQR) Market Value Rose, Green Street Investors Has Boosted Position by $6.13 Million

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 1.66 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $80.48. About 1.54M shares traded or 31.16% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.72% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Goldman Sachs reported 1.14M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Essex Mngmt Ltd holds 0.25% or 99,436 shares. Sei Investments Co invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Glenview Capital Management Lc has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 51,774 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Lp, California-based fund reported 108,286 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 224,832 shares. Mesirow Mgmt invested in 1.42% or 542,745 shares. Nomura Hldg stated it has 64,155 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 44,576 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 7,931 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $306,000 activity.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuance Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuance beats and raises on profit expectations – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NUAN, JPM, LVS – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers International Group by 4,967 shares to 236,583 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,455 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 19,800 shares to 276,600 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 36,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,400 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.25 million activity. Sorenson Christa L sold $22,747 worth of stock or 315 shares. Altshuler Barry sold $99,725 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5. Manelis Michael L had sold 684 shares worth $49,393 on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $3.68M were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J on Friday, February 8. 475 shares were sold by Fenster Scott, worth $34,301 on Tuesday, February 5. On Friday, February 8 the insider GEORGE ALAN W sold $1.84 million.