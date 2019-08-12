As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Value Declined, Golden Gate Private Equity Has Increased Position; As Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, First Personal Financial Services Has Increased Position by $1.42 Million

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 692,324 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 585,388 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 7,644 shares to 36,159 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,255 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.01% stake. Aviva Pcl holds 0.2% or 408,333 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 1.63 million shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invs Limited holds 415,351 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.22% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 97,975 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has 3,378 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Btr Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 119,317 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr has 3,053 shares. 18,467 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Rmb Cap Limited Company holds 387,140 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il reported 5,896 shares. Moreover, Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 19,391 shares.

