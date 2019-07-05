As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Rose, Kirr Marbach & Company Raised by $475,904 Its Stake; Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose While Norinchukin Bank The Lowered Stake

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 619,024 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 12,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 319,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.23 million, down from 331,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3,988 shares to 178,852 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,107 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $775,634 activity. $226,156 worth of stock was sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT on Friday, February 1. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L also sold $130,824 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 1,841 shares valued at $29,014 was made by Ortmanns Stefan on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gru has 25,899 shares. First Manhattan Com has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Blair William Il holds 49,482 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 53,360 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.08M shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 384 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Llc invested in 95,584 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities reported 15,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 1.14M shares. Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 9.19M were reported by Fil Ltd. Moreover, Synovus Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Bridgewater Associate Lp reported 22,038 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated stated it has 308,625 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.26% or 66,631 shares. Gm Advisory has 2,508 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Limited Dba Holt Capital Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Guardian Trust Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1.59 million are held by Nordea Management. Overbrook Mgmt Corp has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clean Yield Grp Inc has invested 0.79% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Villere St Denis J Com Limited Liability Corp reported 1,450 shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 515,606 shares. Martin & Tn accumulated 10,263 shares. Tcw Grp accumulated 622,271 shares. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 0.63% or 375,467 shares. South State accumulated 1.67% or 84,796 shares. 182,758 are owned by Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,290 shares to 185,292 shares, valued at $32.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 7,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

