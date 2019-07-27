As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Rose, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Cut Its Position by $1.38 Million; East West Bancorp Com (EWBC) Holder Fdx Advisors Raised Its Stake by $334,969

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 1.07M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc Com (EWBC) by 153.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 7,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,759 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 4,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 606,350 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Treas Bd (SHY) by 18,949 shares to 32,658 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I Com (NYSE:ALSN) by 10,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,222 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 19,900 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested in 43,716 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 59,430 shares. Fmr Limited Com has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 881,510 shares. 4.05M were accumulated by Cap Investors. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 412,072 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 78,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 30,479 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri reported 0.22% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 100,000 shares. United Ser Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 25,538 shares. Sterling Cap Lc reported 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13 million for 22.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 15,232 shares to 251,773 shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity. Ortmanns Stefan also sold $29,014 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares. $226,156 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares were sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT. $130,824 worth of stock was sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L on Friday, February 1.