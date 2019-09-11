As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Price Declined, Kirr Marbach & Company Has Upped by $475,904 Its Stake; Lyons Wealth Management Increases Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 1.54 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 1.96M shares traded or 12.34% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nuance Automotive Named Honoree in Fast Company’s 2019 Innovation by Design Awards – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RGM Capitalâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Amid AI Boom – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Communications (NUAN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 318 shares to 16,051 shares, valued at $16.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,893 shares, and cut its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Stevens Cap Limited Partnership has 23,395 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 120,701 were reported by Citigroup. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability invested in 95,584 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 2,337 shares. 24,504 were reported by Amp Cap Ltd. Penbrook Mgmt invested in 44,900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). M&T Bankshares holds 0% or 22,765 shares in its portfolio. 134 are owned by Carroll Finance Associate. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 769,012 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 145,046 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 22.66 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 1.39M shares.