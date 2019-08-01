As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Declined, Golden Gate Private Equity Raised Holding by $592,000; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Swiss National Bank Cut Its Stake as Shares Declined

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 526,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 4.05 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.75M, down from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.16. About 10.62 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN NOTICE TO CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT – REDUCING WORKFORCE AT SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA OFFICES; TO IMPACT ABOUT 269 EMPLOYEES; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF F-T & TEMPORARY STAFF; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Probes Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in serious jeopardy, might have to abandon bid and come back later; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Treasury Letter Slams Broadcom for Cost-Cutting Approach — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – ? Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 1.39M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 127,200 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $71.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 8.88M shares. Burney reported 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Narwhal Cap Mngmt stated it has 44,162 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,233 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5,813 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management accumulated 4,050 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 20,677 shares. Ohio-based Schulhoff Comm Inc has invested 0.43% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Philadelphia Tru has 0.57% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 901,633 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company accumulated 7.53M shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 6,185 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,872 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Lp holds 3,745 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 3,716 shares. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 1.30 million shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.03% or 7.03 million shares in its portfolio. Reilly Ltd Llc reported 1,048 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 54,880 shares. Blair William Il invested in 0.01% or 49,482 shares. Frontier Co Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Golden Gate Private Equity has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Staley Cap Advisers invested in 1.22% or 975,400 shares. 581,770 are held by D E Shaw And Inc. 517,389 are held by Cwm Ltd Llc. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 29,137 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.08M shares.