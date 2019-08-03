As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Declined, Golden Gate Private Equity Has Boosted by $592,000 Its Position; Parametrica Management LTD Has Cut Its Position in United Bankshares West V (UBSI) by $491,004

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 1.66M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 68.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 13,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 6,214 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 19,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 245,986 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED BANK 1Q EPS 2.28 RUPEES; EST. 5.03 RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR15B IN EQUITY; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From United Bank of India; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $306,000 activity.

