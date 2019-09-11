As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shares Declined, Holder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Cut Stake; As Heico New (HEI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Trimmed by $7.05 Million Its Holding

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 73,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.95 million, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 1.74 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 931,668 shares traded or 62.11% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.01% or 20,033 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Gamco Inc Et Al holds 128,432 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 49,102 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 87 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 21,807 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Baillie Gifford And holds 0.03% or 244,021 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Nikko Asset Americas has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 3,924 shares. 465,554 are owned by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Com. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Penobscot Inv, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,172 shares. Moreover, Fund Mngmt has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Cibc World Inc owns 11,164 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $24.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on December, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $74.45M for 54.44 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Double downgrade for Heico at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nuance Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-Off of Cerence Inc. – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nuance Board of Directors Declares Spin-Off Dividend of Cerence Shares – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance Unveils Name and Brand Identity for its Automotive Spin-Off: Cerence Inc. – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 685,560 shares. Argent Management invested in 34,072 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 372,788 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc. First Allied Advisory invested in 16,035 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fisher Asset invested in 1.08M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,048 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 30,788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 36,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 4,396 shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 11,669 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kirr Marbach And Limited Liability Company In has 2.34% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 568,050 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 141 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt accumulated 33,226 shares. Us Bank De owns 3,716 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $46.98 million for 25.94 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.