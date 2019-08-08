As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Share Value Declined, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Cut Stake by $1.57 Million; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Increased Its Holding in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by $401,886

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 98,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 542,745 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 641,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 2.95 million shares traded or 62.40% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 735.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 1,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 1,697 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $457,000, up from 203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $276.45. About 318,296 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 14,262 shares to 8,455 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 12,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking accumulated 38,137 shares. Maverick Cap Limited accumulated 250,000 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 630 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Raymond James Associate accumulated 0.01% or 28,616 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors, Arizona-based fund reported 3 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested in 18,817 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.1% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Kentucky Retirement System reported 2,186 shares stake. Daiwa Securities Gru has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Brinker Capital Inc invested in 0.12% or 11,447 shares. First Hawaiian Bank has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 452 shares. Clark Cap Gru Incorporated reported 0.02% stake.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 155,275 shares to 182,585 shares, valued at $10.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.