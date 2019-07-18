As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Share Price Rose, Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Trimmed by $1.38 Million Its Position; As American Tower New (AMT) Share Price Rose, Brookfield Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 81,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.16M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $208.92. About 771,090 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 906,716 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. The insider Bartlett Thomas A sold 51,203 shares worth $8.45 million. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 250,000 were reported by Cap Growth Mngmt Ltd Partnership. 312,674 are owned by Korea Corp. Sageworth Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Intrust Commercial Bank Na reported 9,187 shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 25,502 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.36% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1.50 million shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com owns 172,929 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fort Point Cap Prns holds 0.13% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,497 shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Brinker Capital Inc has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Halsey Associates Inc Ct owns 55,795 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. 1,660 were accumulated by Ftb Incorporated. Pension Serv, a Korea-based fund reported 461,093 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 26,315 shares to 945,700 shares, valued at $53.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 14.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 78,736 shares to 436,105 shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 72,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,097 shares, and has risen its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 3,263 shares. Cibc Asset reported 0% stake. Capital Advsrs Limited Ltd has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 649 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 20,881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 788,565 were accumulated by Legal General Plc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 461,557 shares. Strs Ohio holds 23,881 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas-based Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Hbk Invs Lp owns 63,376 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). M&T Retail Bank invested in 22,765 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 6,600 shares. 87,399 were accumulated by Da Davidson & Com. Convergence Inv Lc has 0.58% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity. Another trade for 1,841 shares valued at $29,014 was sold by Ortmanns Stefan. Tempesta Daniel David also sold $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares. On Friday, February 1 BEAUDOIN THOMAS L sold $130,824 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 8,301 shares.