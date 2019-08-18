As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Share Price Declined, Bbt Capital Management Has Cut by $459,920 Its Position; Indaba Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Groupon (GRPN) Holding as Stock Declined

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 7.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 6.27 million shares traded or 23.85% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 28,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 35,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 63,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 1.79 million shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 100 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 51,387 shares. Rgm Limited Liability stated it has 6.56% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Gmt Cap stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 1.14 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset has 4,396 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 534,500 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 700,132 shares. Tcw Gp invested in 136,192 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pnc Fin reported 0% stake. Georgia-based Earnest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Da Davidson Com has 87,399 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.15% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 208 are held by Assetmark. Victory Capital reported 15.35 million shares.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Signs Strategic Partnership with World-Renowned Mila: Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuance beats and raises on profit expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuance Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Groupon, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GRPN) ROE Of 6.0% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore After Wednesday’s Sell-Off – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Groupon Acquires Presence AI to Enhance Booking Experience – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Lam Research (LRCX) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon Is On Sale With Or Without An Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 504,650 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $22.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 160,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Exantas Cap Corp.