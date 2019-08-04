As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Market Value Declined, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Decreased Its Position; As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Share Value Rose, Capital Guardian Trust Company Increased Its Position

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 12,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.12 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 2.60 million shares traded or 21.87% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc analyzed 86,354 shares as the company's stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 1.66M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nasdaq cut to sell, Intercontinental Exchange to neutral – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) CEO Jeff Sprecher on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Blue Trading Systems Expands Connectivity to Include the ICE Futures Markets – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $52.23M for 22.43 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

