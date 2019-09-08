As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Market Value Declined, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Cut Its Position; United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Lowered Position by $13.21 Million

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 2.44 million shares traded or 42.05% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 103,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,126 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, down from 291,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Cap Mgmt owns 2,926 shares. Vision Mgmt stated it has 0.93% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pershing Square Lp reported 11.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc reported 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Indiana Tru Inv Mgmt has invested 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Virginia-based Davenport And Co Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 9,197 were reported by Roberts Glore And Il. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 2,455 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id accumulated 31,186 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 76,565 are held by Taurus Asset Limited Com. Eos LP accumulated 8,158 shares. Madison Investment owns 0.28% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 116,591 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 549,406 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Old Dominion Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 533,080 shares to 887,137 shares, valued at $53.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 394,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 893,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 87,852 shares to 352,963 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 127,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NUAN, JPM, LVS – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nuance Identifies Board of Directors for Cerence Inc., its Automotive Spin-Off; Arun Sarin, Former CEO of Vodafone, to be Appointed Chairman – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuance Convenes Auto Industry Luminaries at its 2019 China Auto Forum in Shanghai – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Unveils Name and Brand Identity for its Automotive Spin-Off: Cerence Inc. – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial stated it has 1.30 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fdx holds 0.01% or 10,614 shares. Da Davidson And Communications has invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 1.81M are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 269,100 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0% stake. Nomura Hldg Inc reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Ameriprise Inc accumulated 0.13% or 17.30M shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 3.43 million shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability reported 6,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 2.57M shares. American Century Companies Inc has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 700,132 shares. Moreover, Green Square Cap Llc has 0.39% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).