As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Market Valuation Declined, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.38 Million; Boeing Co/The (BA) Holder Abner Herrman & Brock Has Cut Its Stake by $790,194

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 516,751 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 2,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 86,401 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.96M, down from 88,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $358.81. About 1.25 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc by 57,978 shares to 944,932 shares, valued at $30.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 40,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

