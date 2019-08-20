As Nuance Communications Com (NUAN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Green Square Capital Decreased Stake by $688,592; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Decreased Holding as Stock Price Declined

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc Com (NUAN) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 43,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 35,218 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $596,000, down from 78,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 874,093 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $155.96. About 673,564 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78M for 12.18 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO) by 58,974 shares to 90,246 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 12,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc Cl A.