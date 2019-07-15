As Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) Share Price Rose, Holder Masters Capital Management Has Increased Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $410,697

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 353,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 853,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 452,338 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 2,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,653 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, down from 36,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $204.64. About 10.37M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 800,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $715,634 activity. Tempesta Daniel David sold $23,640 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. $226,156 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares were sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT. Another trade for 8,301 shares valued at $130,824 was made by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 120,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited accumulated 10,143 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 308,625 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated owns 779,825 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 92,413 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Cwm Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.18% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested in 31,452 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 1.81 million shares. Canandaigua Bankshares & Tru holds 0.03% or 10,325 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 685,560 shares. North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Pnc Services Gp reported 21,479 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,048 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 2.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Main Street Research Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Essex Ser accumulated 62,661 shares. Overbrook Mgmt accumulated 36,426 shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.26% or 38,204 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Communications has 1.03 million shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Cordasco Ntwk owns 0.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,471 shares. Brave Asset Management has invested 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hightower Tru Service Lta owns 92,918 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Academy Mngmt Tx has invested 4.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). American Money Mngmt Lc stated it has 42,874 shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.26% or 56,082 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 177,539 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Cahill Advisors holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,415 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 3,480 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.13 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,625 shares to 160,379 shares, valued at $18.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

