As Nuance Comm. (NUAN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Staley Capital Advisers Has Cut Holding by $3.31 Million; Genomic Health (GHDX) Share Price Rose While Eam Investors Has Lowered Its Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Comm. (NUAN) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 206,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 975,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nuance Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 1.66M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 13,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 14,738 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 28,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $72.53. About 563,130 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 12/03/2018 – Harvard-MIT’s Broad Institute Powers Genomic Research in the Cloud; 20/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Intimation Regarding Holding Of Board Meeting On 30.05.2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 15/05/2018 – ThyroSeq Announces New Data On Utilization Of ThyroSeq v3 Genomic Classifier At AACE 2018 Meeting; 30/03/2018 – Foundation Medicine’s FDA-Approved FoundationOne CDx Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Assay Now Available in U.S; 21/05/2018 – New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of the Oncotype DX® Genomic Prostate Score™ Test in Guiding Treatment Decisions; 30/03/2018 – Epic Sciences and Genomic Health Announce Favorable Draft Local Coverage Determination (LCD) on Medicare Coverage for Use of th; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Download: CIO of Harvard-MIT Broad Institute Scales Genomic Research in Cloud; 21/05/2018 – GHDX: ONCOTYPE DX STUDY SHOWS RISK FOR ABOUT 26% REFINED

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $306,000 activity.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,545 shares to 288,569 shares, valued at $35.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet C by 460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,900 shares, and has risen its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 1.08 million shares. Kennedy Cap Incorporated reported 383,153 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Element Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 21,769 shares. Sei Invests has 392,503 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 80,985 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Co Lc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 24,504 shares. Strs Ohio owns 23,881 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Bbt Cap Ltd Company owns 35,041 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Victory Inc accumulated 15.35 million shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.03% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 622,860 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 1.41M shares. 5.47M are held by Cap Rech.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $52.23M for 22.43 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $59.79 million activity. BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP had sold 56,651 shares worth $4.23 million. $1.21M worth of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) shares were sold by Cole G Bradley.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bandwidth Inc. by 19,193 shares to 40,343 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitae Corporation by 50,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).