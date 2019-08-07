As Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stock Declined, Prescott Group Capital Management Increased Stake; Raytheon Co (RTN) Valuation Rose While Toronto Dominion Bank Decreased Stake

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.80% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 1.05M shares traded or 62.47% up from the average. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 21,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 205,576 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.42 million, down from 227,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $184.97. About 868,048 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Nu Skin Falls On Lowered Guidance; Guardion Health Sciences Shares Jump – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nu Skin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). 76,600 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company. Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 172,798 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 5,100 shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 0.01% or 471,443 shares. 2,209 were accumulated by Us Comml Bank De. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 2,418 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 0.01% or 1,356 shares. Gemmer Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 18,077 shares. 77,636 were reported by First L P. Renaissance Lc accumulated 1.25 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.37 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 332,376 shares to 42,345 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,432 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (NYSE:TTI).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 6,710 shares to 55,472 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 47,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $798.26M for 16.06 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was sold by Jimenez Frank R. 3,501 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdg holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 31,279 shares. Qs Investors has 7,591 shares. First Fin State Bank reported 0.56% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 116,107 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 4.05 million shares or 1.05% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 181 shares. 451,323 were reported by Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd. First Savings Bank And Co Of Newtown has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.12% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 270,297 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,155 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 179,356 shares. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.23% stake. Tarbox Family Office reported 58 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank has invested 0.67% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).