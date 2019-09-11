As Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Share Value Declined, Pacad Investment LTD Lifted by $468,214 Its Position; North Star Asset Management Lifted Its Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Position

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 553.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 9,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The institutional investor held 11,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $563,000, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 285,573 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 17,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 284,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, up from 266,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 1.68 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 5,400 shares to 3,400 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 29,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,780 shares, and cut its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 6.17 million shares. Virtu stated it has 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 645,060 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 10,305 shares. Edgestream Prns L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 65,457 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Marshall Wace Llp reported 11 shares stake. Commonwealth Bank Of invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 60,251 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). 100 are owned by Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 6,448 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,048 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 6,938 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 33,242 shares.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23,935 shares to 78,018 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perrigo Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 18,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,880 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).