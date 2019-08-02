As Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Share Value Declined, Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Raised Position; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Trust Co Of Vermont Has Upped Stake by $451,521

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 401,950 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 2,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 170,941 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.47 million, up from 168,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 33.70M shares traded or 25.57% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 27,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 853,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,603 shares, and cut its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 29,439 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 76,600 shares. Maverick Ltd holds 0.04% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) or 67,850 shares. 10,269 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 22,147 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 0% stake. Merian Global (Uk) holds 298,626 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Swiss National Bank invested in 0.01% or 96,100 shares. Td Asset Management reported 8,121 shares. Family invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. First Advisors Lp owns 0.01% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 77,636 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gru Inc has 242,000 shares. Kemper Master Retirement holds 5.35% or 44,400 shares. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor invested in 3.57% or 33,883 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 0.33% or 1.01M shares. Fundx Investment Gru Limited accumulated 2,653 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Synovus Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 377,968 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Counsel New York stated it has 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tru Of Virginia Va owns 63,291 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 2.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 4.93% or 125,713 shares. Us Bank De holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.43M shares. Moon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,943 shares.