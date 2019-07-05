As Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Market Value Declined, Holder Mackay Shields Cut Holding; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Price Rose, Cim Has Upped Holding by $1.25 Million

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 39,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,094 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 79,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 162,373 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $127.56. About 200,471 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 656,600 shares. 513 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Co. Bbva Compass Savings Bank owns 6,561 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 457 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 97,908 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) or 15,000 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.12% or 62,873 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 110,129 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 90 shares. Twin Tree LP holds 0% or 4,221 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Los Angeles And Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.14% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Engineers Gate Manager Lp, New York-based fund reported 136,717 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 106 shares. 18,077 are owned by Lsv Asset Management. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 863 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nu Skin brings in AWS exec to lead tech transformation – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FTR, NUS, PBI and ENPH among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nu Skin (NUS) Beats on Q1 Earnings & Revenues, Q2 View Soft – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nu Skin President Named Chairman of the Board of the Direct Selling Association – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 13.89% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.08 per share. NUS’s profit will be $51.61M for 12.58 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 94,383 shares to 395,938 shares, valued at $24.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 53,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 586,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,647 shares to 1,134 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Strange: Bullish CYBR Analysts Actually See -7.78% Downside – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CyberArk Software (CYBR) option implied volatility after reports of Broadcom (AVGO) takeover talks surrounding Symantec (SYMC) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyberArk (CYBR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk (CYBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.