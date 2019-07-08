As Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Market Valuation Declined, Prescott Group Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $6.59 Million; Wesbanco Bank Has Increased Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position by $953,824

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 11,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,867 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 28,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.91. About 985,076 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 283,699 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold 4,660 shares worth $424,246.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 85,681 shares to 3,304 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,293 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR).

