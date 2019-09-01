As Nrg Energy (NRG) Valuation Declined, Holder Soros Fund Management Has Cut Stake; As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Valuation Rose, Wunderlich Securities Has Trimmed Position

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74 million, down from 575,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 1.93M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 62,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 32,741 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 95,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – UBS Boosts Industrial Dealmaking Clout With Bank of America Hire; 01/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/05/2018 – Gold can get to 5-year highs if it can clear one technical hurdle: BofA (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 16/04/2018 – BofA 1Q FICC Trading Revenue Ex-DVA $2.54B, Est. $2.96B: TOPLive; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is ending (via @CNBCFuturesNow)

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 327,875 shares to 876,622 shares, valued at $13.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Lc has 93,921 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Voya Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Voloridge Invest Management Ltd stated it has 0.09% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Citadel Advsr Ltd Company owns 79,086 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 37,675 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 15,953 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division accumulated 5,744 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 136,077 shares. Moreover, Argi Inv Ser Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 20,162 shares. Summit Securities Grp Ltd Co reported 7,500 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 102,623 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 30,600 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 47,785 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,995 are owned by Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Country Tru Bancorp has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Fd Etf (VCSH) by 4,623 shares to 365,800 shares, valued at $29.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Management, a California-based fund reported 3.37M shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,885 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stoneridge Prns Ltd has 1.8% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Psagot House Limited has invested 0.46% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). St Johns Inv Limited Liability Co holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 105,357 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 982,041 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 63,541 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp accumulated 566,423 shares. The California-based Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 2.37M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Jacobs Ca has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blue Edge Limited Liability Co has 36,000 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.31% or 7.28M shares in its portfolio.

