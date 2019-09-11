As Nrg Energy (NRG) Valuation Declined, Holder Element Capital Management Increased Holding; As Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) Stock Price Declined, Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake by $417.46 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 15,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 171,564 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52B, up from 155,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 3.05M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 21,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 63,992 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 42,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 2.04M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W E C Energy Group I by 66 shares to 9,389 shares, valued at $742.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,120 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 3,110 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.08% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 184,127 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has 10,601 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg holds 0.01% or 55,956 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 22,944 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated reported 480 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 2.70M shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 566,991 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Advisory Services Network Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Skba Mngmt Ltd Company has 356,800 shares. Howe And Rusling stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 9,775 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 39,446 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

More important recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “NRG upgraded, Entergy downgraded at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.