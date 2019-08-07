As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Permian Investment Partners LP Cut by $12.77 Million Its Position; Euronet Worldwide Com (EEFT) Stake Maintained by Symphony Asset Management Llc

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 4.48M shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (EEFT) by 401.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 24,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 30,273 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 6,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $151.51. About 238,903 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America, a New York-based fund reported 811 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 428,234 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 5.20M shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Department has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 190 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.1% or 3.67M shares. Ameriprise holds 0.14% or 7.21 million shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 45,309 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company invested in 145,500 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.09% or 204,496 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 54,071 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.02% or 30,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co holds 0.06% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 14,382 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 265,601 shares. Gam Ag owns 20,896 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 453 shares to 2,321 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,888 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).